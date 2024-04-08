IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 95,431 shares.The stock last traded at $134.00 and had previously closed at $133.63.

IES Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at IES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,419,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,437. 59.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in IES by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter worth $5,433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IES by 4,466.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,892,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

