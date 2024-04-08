IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.38

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 1010891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

