Inchcape (LON:INCH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.18) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.62) to GBX 1,040 ($13.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCH

Inchcape Trading Up 0.2 %

Inchcape Increases Dividend

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 736.69 ($9.25) on Thursday. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.64). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 675.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 684.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,230.77%.

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,975.40). In other news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($74,880.49). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,975.40). Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.