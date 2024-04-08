Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.57) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($10.86).

LON:INF opened at GBX 809.53 ($10.16) on Thursday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 665.40 ($8.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 842 ($10.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,246.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 810.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 768.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. Informa’s payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($437,023.16). In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($437,023.16). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.29), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($595,719.81). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

