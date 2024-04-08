Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,719,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 718,804 shares.The stock last traded at $34.92 and had previously closed at $34.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.91.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 590.78% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

