Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Position Lifted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,404,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 112,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EPRF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,370 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

