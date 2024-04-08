Insider Buying: Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Joel Fitzgibbon acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$27.88 ($18.10) per share, with a total value of A$13,940.00 ($9,051.95).

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Brickworks alerts:

Brickworks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.