Insider Buying: Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT) Insider Buys 10,299 Shares of Stock

Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Everard Martin Smith acquired 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,990.03 ($12,540.84).

Guinness VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GVCT remained flat at GBX 91.50 ($1.15) during midday trading on Monday. Guinness VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.71.

