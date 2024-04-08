Insider Buying: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Purchases 6,200 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$523,250.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GUD traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.47. 17,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$553.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

