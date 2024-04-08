Insider Selling: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director John Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$102,300.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

BNE stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,124. The company has a market cap of C$251.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.80. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.86.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$81.74 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.9392185 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

