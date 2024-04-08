Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Shortz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $18,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,259.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Shortz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Contango Ore alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Richard Shortz sold 200 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $4,100.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Richard Shortz sold 3,635 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $75,026.40.

Contango Ore Trading Up 4.2 %

Contango Ore stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTGO shares. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Contango Ore

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.