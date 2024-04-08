Insider Selling: Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Insider Sells £25,200 in Stock

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Garrad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,634.45).

Gateley Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 122 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.73 and a beta of 0.95. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 177 ($2.22).

Gateley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,090.91%.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

