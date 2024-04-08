Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 2,998 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
