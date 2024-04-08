Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 2,998 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HGTY

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.