Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,144,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.

Rumble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 1,536,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,029. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Rumble’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rumble by 3,674.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rumble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rumble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

