Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $17,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $17,511.75.

SONO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.09. 1,469,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,888. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.80 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

