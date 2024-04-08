Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $333,928.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.3 %

SPT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. 464,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,339. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

