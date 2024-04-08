Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 29.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $105.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.78. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Insperity

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.