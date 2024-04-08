Instrumental Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Instrumental Wealth LLC decreased its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $28,943 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

HRTG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 151,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,253. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $317.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

