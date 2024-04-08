Instrumental Wealth LLC Purchases 9,735 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.5% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Motco boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. 63,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,579. The company has a market cap of $386.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

