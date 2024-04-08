Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Intel were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,471,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,642,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

