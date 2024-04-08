Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $6,567,434.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.