Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $153.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 110,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,239,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,066,983,000 after acquiring an additional 320,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

