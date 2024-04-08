Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of ICE opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

