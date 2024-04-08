International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

