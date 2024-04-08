inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSE:INTT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $161.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

