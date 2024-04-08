Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.42.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $68.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $667,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,765 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,987. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 259,424 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.