Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lifted by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.5% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $643.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,482. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $647.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

