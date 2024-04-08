Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 5.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 276,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 258,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,728.9% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,632 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,204. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.