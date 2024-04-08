Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after acquiring an additional 362,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,253,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.69 and its 200-day moving average is $165.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.47 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.