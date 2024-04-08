Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.86. 2,008,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

