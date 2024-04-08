Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 107,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,044,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.22. 2,806,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bargain Alert: Apple Shares Are Starting To Look Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.