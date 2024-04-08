Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 107,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,044,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.22. 2,806,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.