Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 425,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 651,202 shares.The stock last traded at $85.83 and had previously closed at $85.14.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,630 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,789,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,000,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 96,301 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

