Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stake Decreased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 2.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of XMMO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.37. 126,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

