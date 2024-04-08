Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

