Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 73,872 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after buying an additional 1,118,083 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 305,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,611. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

