Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $354,000 in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPH. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,804. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.