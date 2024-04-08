Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $760,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).
