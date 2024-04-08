Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $760,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

