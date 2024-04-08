Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

AVGO traded down $9.26 on Monday, hitting $1,330.17. The company had a trading volume of 319,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,289.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,088.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

