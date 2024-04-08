Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.64. 473,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

