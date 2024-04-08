Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,182 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

