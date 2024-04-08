Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes $881,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.18. 237,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,112. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.