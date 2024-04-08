Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. International Business Machines makes up 1.4% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.33. 182,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.62 and a 200-day moving average of $166.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

