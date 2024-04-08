Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,596 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 93% compared to the average daily volume of 2,382 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Ocugen Stock Up 7.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,964,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $505.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 11,550.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 123.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

