Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,596 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 93% compared to the average daily volume of 2,382 call options.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 11,550.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 123.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
