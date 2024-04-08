Investors Buy Large Volume of KULR Technology Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the average volume of 832 call options.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 18.2 %

KULR traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.69. 19,982,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422,438. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.06. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10.

In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KULR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,205,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 97,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 275,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

