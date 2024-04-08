Investors Buy Large Volume of KULR Technology Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the average volume of 832 call options.
KULR Technology Group Trading Up 18.2 %
KULR traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.69. 19,982,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422,438. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.06. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10.
In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
