Investors Buy Large Volume of Lamb Weston Put Options (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 37,194 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,086% compared to the average daily volume of 3,135 put options.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $77.80. 5,974,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

