IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 3,682,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,843,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IonQ by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IonQ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

