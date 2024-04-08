IOST (IOST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.25 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $255.95 million and approximately $21.25 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

