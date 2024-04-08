IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.24 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $18.24 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002619 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

