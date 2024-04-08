IOTA Price Down 0.1% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $18.84 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002593 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.