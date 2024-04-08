Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 3.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.03. 1,794,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,265,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

